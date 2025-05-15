Supporting a dual language program, firsthand Published 12:00 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

(HILLSBORO) — For eighth grader Shantal Castellano, the goal is to advocate for the continued expansion of dual language programs in the Beaverton School District.

Castellano is from Venezuela and arrived in the United States in 2021. Now settled into school, she is a member of the Dual Language Student Council at Aloha Huber Park, under the guidance of Gustavo Cervantes Vargas. Cervantes, who interpreted for Castellano while she grows her English skills, is the dual language coordinator at Aloha Huber Park.

In nominating Castellano for Amazing Kids, Cervantes said the eighth grader is a great student but an even better human being.

“She is a part of the Dual Language Student council and has spoken at the school board to advocate for the continued expansion of dual language programs in BSD despite opposition coming from some community members and teachers,” she said. “She uses her voice to advocate for those voice has been silenced, by working with other amazing students to build a campaign to fight microaggressions within our school.”

Asked if she likes the students and teachers at Aloha Huber Park, Cervantes said, “She really likes the school, she appreciates our program. A lot of our staff are bilingual and it really helps her out since she is still acquiring English. It has eased her transition, being in this country.”

The Dual Language Student Council comprises 13 students, including Castellano, who advocate for parents and teachers about what it is like to arrive in a new country without knowing the language, culture, and dynamics.

“We work hard,” Cervantes said on behalf of Castellano. “We’ve done presentations around our school, we work on posters, we’ve done essays … to really help us develop that sense of social context, so not just understanding and developing our personal views, but also understanding the community that we’re a part of.”

Cervantes stated that Aloha Huber Park has a predominantly Hispanic/Latino student population, estimating that nearly 50% of students identify as Hispanic/Latino.

“Really what my role entails is ensuring that we create a solid dual language program from kindergarten all the way through eighth grade, creating that vertical and horizontal alignment, making sure teachers are receiving the professional development that they need in order to successfully execute our program,” Cervantes said.

Castellano also advocates for students who experience aggression from others. In an age of bullying and cyberbullying, Castellano and other students went to classrooms to talk to students about microaggressions and aggressions in general.

“Microaggression was a campaign Castellano and two other students spearheaded within our school,” Cervantes said. “She had mentioned that sometimes students within our school might say comments or something that might be hurtful. They might realize it or they might not realize it, that what they’re saying is hurtful.”

Castellano said, however, that she is concerned about pushback from community members and teachers regarding the goals of the dual language program.

“She feels there might be some opposition from their parents or teachers that might believe that the program is not necessary,” Cervantes explained for Castellano.

Looking forward to the summer and preparing to attend Aloha High School in the fall, Castellano said she is excited but nervous because her time at Aloha Huber Park is coming to an end.

“She is going to miss her community here,” Cervantes said.

