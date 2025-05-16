BDSM Brewing locks in opening date for new Hillsboro bar Published 3:45 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

1 of 7

After a year bound up in renovations and red tape, Hillsboro’s only gay bar is unclipping the restraints on a new space to pound back beers and embrace community near downtown.

BDSM Brewing — short for Billy’s Damn Straight Mash — will officially open its 7,000-square-foot location Saturday, May 24, with taps flowing and plenty of room to stretch out at 516 S. First Ave.

Founded by Billy and Matt Wing, the brewery first made a name for itself in a quiet Hillsboro cul-de-sac, where the couple slung homebrewed beers from their garage. But as the guest list grew longer, they decided it was time to slip into something with more room to play.

Not everything is fully strapped down — the custom tap system is still getting its final tighten — and it’ll be about a month before patrons can indulge in BDSM’s own lineup, including head-turning signatures like the “Safeword Stout” and “Ballgag IPA.”

Until then, guest pours from local favorites like Three Mugs Brewing will keep glasses full, and customers can still get a taste of BDSM’s bold flavors through its line of hard seltzers.

Plans for a grand opening party are in the works, with performances — and maybe some barbecue — to be announced soon.

BDSM Brewing will be open Fridays through Sundays from 4 to 10 p.m.