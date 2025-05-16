Slideshow: Three Rivers League Boys District Tennis

Around 400 people united Saturday, April 5, around the big flagpole in Forest Grove at Pacific Avenue and Laurel Street, as part of the nationwide "Hands Off" protest opposing President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. (Nick LaMora)
Thousands took to the streets of downtown Portland on Saturday, April 5th as part of the "Hands off!" nationwide protest against President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk. (Jonathan House)
Infielder Jansel Luis (10) of the Hillsboro Hops takes a cut at bat in the bottom of the sixth inning of the Hillsboro Hops Opening Day game against the Eugene Emeralds at Hillsboro Ballpark on April 4, 2025. Luis went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in the Hops' win over Eugene on April 5. (John Lariviere)
Infielder Demetrio Crisantes (5) of the Hillsboro Hops grounds out in the bottom of the seventh inning of the Hillsboro Hops Opening Day game against the Eugene Emeralds at Hillsboro Ballpark on April 4, 2025. Crisantes singled-in the tying run in the bottom of the ninth in Hillsboro's series finale with Eugene on April 6, setting up the game winner. (John Lariviere)
In general, the lawsuits allege that the Portland-based company, despite advance knowledge of weather patterns and high winds creating a perfect scenario for ignition, refused to cut power to transmission lines that then ignited fires in forests and among structures over thousands of acres in the state. (File Photo)
Newspaper racks stacked outside the former Pamplin Media Group headquarters. (Dana Haynes)
Sherwood's Landon Brown throws a pitch during the Bowmen's game against McDaniel on April 1, at Sherwood High School. Brown went 3-for-4 with four RBI, and allowed one earned run while striking out 10 in the win. (Wade Evanson)
An artist’s rendition of Facebook’s Prineville campus courtyard. An opinion writer says the Oregon Legislature could pass a bill this term that would harm the state’s data centers.
Lisa Freeman (left) reads why she attended the "Hands Off" protest Saturday, April 5, to Stefanie Frease from Dundee, during the protest in Tigard along Highway 99W. (Jaime Valdez)
Joe Cronin orchestrated the trade of Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks right before training camp in 2023, signaling a new era of Blazers basketball to come. (Jaime Valdez)
The Tigard High School Tigerettes pose for a photo with their medals at the USA Dance Nationals in Anaheim, CA. Members of the team include (no order): Addison Flint, Anna Mimnaugh, Ashley Masters, Chloey Legg, Dylan Schreiber, Hope Bomar, Kaeley Doughty, Maddie Chambers, Claire Ahlbrecht, Elloise Leiter, Elysia Sepp, Emilia Tapia, Emma Hale, Gabriella Dyler, Hana LaBeaux, Hannah Steinmeyer, Izzy Rinehart, Kelsey Kumm, Leah Jensen, Liza Weehunt, Lucy Hughes, Malia Cancelosi, Morgan Reinwald, Nahlia Wilkerson, Nicole Ludes, Noelle Adams, Olivia Service, Reese Jaeger, Head Coach Maddie Mullens, Assistant Coach Tracy Rainey, Assistant Coach Emily Rinehart. (Courtesy Tigard Dance)
Rhesus macaques at OHSU's Oregon National Primate Research Center in Hillsboro. (File Photo)
Members of Leadership Beaverton Class of 2025. (Courtesy Leadership Beaverton)
Century's Jace Willet hurls a pitch during a Jaguars game last season. Willet allowed one earned run on just two hits in four innings of work against Sherwood on April 7. (Wade Evanson)
Isauro Garcia will spend five years in prison after being found guilty of stealing thousands of dollars in stolen products at Cornelius and Tigard Walmart stores. (File Photo)
West Linn's Tim Tawa during a Hops game in 2022. Tawa was called up to the Major Leagues this past weekend and got a hit in his first at-bat. (John Lariviere)
A slide structure at a play area in unincorporated Washington County set on fire Thursday evening, April 3. (Courtesy photo: 185th West Homeowners Association)
Tigard's Jennings Oelke makes a chip shot during the Three Rivers League boys golf tournament at Oswego Lake Country Club on Monday, April 7. (Miles Vance)
Glencoe's Owen Irving hits a putt during the Crimson Tide's Pacific Conference event on Tuesday, April 8, at Meriwether National in Hillsboro. Irving was the low individual at the event. (Wade Evanson)
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce has announced the new Washington County Unincorporated Business Advisory Council as a way establish a unified voice for businesses located in the county’s unincorporated areas. (Kelcie Grega)
A youngster has fun at a Spring Egg Hunt at Cedar Hills Recreation Center in a past year. (Courtesy photo: Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District)
Infielder Ben McLaughlin (11) of the Hillsboro Hops during warmups of the Hillsboro Hops Opening Day game against the Eugene Emeralds at Hillsboro Ballpark on April 4, 2025. McLaughlin hit what amounted to the game-winning home run in the seventh inning against Everett on April 8.
Sherwood's McKenna Parmalee during a Bowmen game last season. Parmalee went 2-for-4 with a home run, double, three RBI and a run scored in a win over Canby. (Wade Evanson)
The DEQ test station in Hillsboro. (M.O. Stevens)
The Washington County Board of Commissioners, acting as the board of directors for Clean Water Services, voted on a resolution addressing excessive spending at the water agency. (Washington County)
Flowers, stuffed animals and other items sit at the front steps of the home of a Cornelius family found dead Tuesday, April 8. (Jaime Valdez)
Mountainside's Alix Penning (right) and Avery Gaoiran celebrates Penning's diving catch during their team's 6-0 win over Lake Oswego at Mountainside High School on Wednesday, April 9. (Miles Vance)
This Kia Carnival was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident on Highway 26 on May 5. (Courtesy photo/Beaverton Police Department)
After years at the center of the Roloff family’s story, a portion of the 109-acre property is back on the market — this time with a reduced price tag.
Matt Roloff has listed a 16.6-acre portion of the family’s farm—featured on Little People, Big World—for just under $3 million. (Courtesy Image/The Real Brokerage)
The Beaverton City Council is set to vote on the proposed 2025-2026 budget on June 3. (Beaverton Police Department/courtesy photo
Ashvika Singhal is one of the high school graduates to be honored at the Beaverton Area Chamber of Commerce Movers of Mountains Gala on May 16. (Courtesy photo/Beaverton Area Chamber of Commerce)
Billy Wing, co-founder of BDSM Brewing Company, wears a tie from his hat that hangs along his back. (Jaime Valdez/Hillsboro News-Times)
Barbecue will be served at BDSM Brewing Company in Hillsboro. (Jaime Valdez/Hillsboro News-Times)
Flyers hang inside BDSM Brewing Company. (Jaime Valdez/Hillsboro News-Times)
Framed articles hang inside BDSM Brewing Company. (Jaime Valdez/Hillsboro News-Times)
Old beer tanks that were once owned by Tucks Brewing will be used once again at BDSM Brewing Company. (Jaime Valdez/Hillsboro News-Times)
Billy Wing is the co-founder of BDSM Brewing Company. (Jaime Valdez/Hillsboro News-Times)
The entrance to BDSM Brewing Company in Hillsboro, the city’s first LGBTQ+ bar. (Jaime Valdez/Hillsboro News-Times)
Matt Wing pours a cup of beer from a cooler at BDSM Brewing Company in Hillsboro. (Jaime Valdez/Hillsboro News-Times)
Matt Wing (left) and his husband, Billy, stand at the bar at their new location of BDSM Brewing Company in Hillsboro. This is the city’s first LGBTQ+ bar. (Jaime Valdez/Hillsboro News-Times)
Billy Wing (left) and his husband, Matt, stand near the entrance of their new location of BDSM Brewing Company in Hillsboro. This is the city’s first LGBTQ+ bar. (Jaime Valdez/Hillsboro News-Times)
The build-your-own burrito crowd will have another go-to spot in Hillsboro starting this spring.
Qdoba Mexican Eats will host a grand opening for its new restaurant in Reed's Crossing Town Center Wednesday, May 22. (Doug Kramer/Courtesy Photo)
Eleanor Fischer, left, and Fiona Marti watch as a chemical reaction takes place inside a water bottle during an OMSI-sponsored science and technology lab at Tamarack Elementary. (Jonathan House/Hillsboro News-Times)
he side of a Kia involved in the May 5 hit-and-run incident was scraped where the vehicle allegedly hit a motorcyclist in Highway 26 (Courtesy photo: Beaverton Police Department)