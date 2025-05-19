Diamond Dynamos: Last week’s best performances on the local baseball & softball diamonds
Published 10:00 am Monday, May 19, 2025
Below are last week’s standout performances on the local baseball and softball diamonds.
Softball
- Alyssa Loza of Century went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, six RBI and three runs scored, and struck out seven in three shutout innings in a win over Newberg.
- Ashlynn Komp of Scappoose went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBI in a loss to Astoria.
- Addy Ellis of St. Helens went 3-for-4 with five RBI in a win over Seaside.
- Jordyn Henderson of Sherwood went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and five RBI in a win over Glencoe.
- Madelyn Hancock of St. Helens went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double, four RBI and four runs scored in a win over Seaside.
- Samantha Blachly of Jesuit went 2-for-3 with a home run, double, four RBI and two runs scored in a win over Beaverton.
- Sydney Arnold of Sunset allowed just two hits while striking out 11 in a complete game shutout of Westview.
- Cali Davis of Forest Grove went 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, five RBI and three runs scored in a win over Liberty.
- Taylor Sirois of Tigard went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, three RBI and three runs scored in a win over Lakeridge. Baseball
Baseball
- Jadon Dinh of Century went 3-for-3 with three RBI and three runs scored in a win over North Salem.
- Cole Crossley of Mountainside allowed three hits while striking out six in six shutout innings in a win over Aloha.
- Calvin Martinez of Jesuit allowed just two hits while striking out eight and walking none in a complete game shutout of Southridge.
- David Hoskins of Aloha allowed two hits while striking out five in a complete game shutout of Mountainside.
- Javon Holder of St. Helens went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI in a win over Astoria.
- Anthony Leo of Forest Grove threw a complete game shutout with two strikeouts and no walks in a win over Newberg.