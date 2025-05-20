Business, volunteers honored at Beaverton chamber’s annual Movers of Mountains Gala Published 5:00 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

From dedicated individuals to business owners who go above and beyond, the Beaverton chamber’s annual awards ceremony honored the best and brightest Beaverton has to offer.

Over 300 attended a packed conference room at the Embassy Suites in Tigard for the third annual Beaverton Area Chamber of Commerce Movers of Mountains Gala. The event, according to the chamber, is a chance to “bring all of our community together to celebrate the Best of the Best in Beaverton.”

At the gala, held Friday evening, May 16, a number of community awards were announced in an Oscars-like fashion.

Chamber Member of the Year honors went to Donna Meeuwsen of eXp Realty. Always supporting the chamber, Meeuwsen attends a number of community events while promoting chamber businesses.

Golden Valley Brewery and Restaurant won Chamber Corporate Partner of the Year. The brewery is involved in community engagement and supports charitable causes.

Mark Foster, owner of Raindrop Taphouse, grabbed Community Member of the Year. The chamber says Foster “is the first to jump in to support and uplift other local businesses to thrive, feel seen and display their work.”

JMI Limousine and JMI Insurance was honored as Small Business Partner of the Year. Owned and operated by Johnny Meeke, a native Oregonian, “JMI is always part of any event where the chamber needs transportation,” according to the chamber.

The Nonprofit Partner of the Year went to Pride Beaverton. Pride Beaverton helps foster unity through inclusive events and programs and encourages community involvement through volunteer opportunities.

The Public Safety Award of Excellence was presented to Sgt. DaNeshia Barrett of the Beaverton Police Department, who spent five years previously in the community services division actively working on community outreach.

Patricia Woffinden, of MVP Dance Elite, received the Dedication to Youth Excellence award. “Her dance programs and initiatives have not only provided essential resources but also created a nurturing environment where young people can thrive,” the chamber said.

Emma Winkel, a tutor at Aloha High School, was honored with the Distinguished Voluntary Service Award. Winkel has supported students with their math and physics homework and helped with ACT and SAT preparation.

The Youth Achievement Award went to Marcella Tacker, a senior at Southridge High School. Tacker is president of the Black Student Union and has transformed the club, organized impactful events and fostered a sense of empowerment, the chamber said.

The Distinguished Military Contribution Award was presented to Michael Eschete, a retired Marine Corps recruiter. Eschete is an advocate for veterans in Washington County and connected the Marine Corps and Oregon National Guard with Westview High School.

Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty was named Beaverton’s Living Legend 2025.

“This isn’t a trophy to put on a shelf,” Lacey told the 325 attendees, “it’s a challenge and a responsibility to keep showing up, to keep pushing forward, to make space for the next generation of leaders.”

The gala also honored nine 2005 scholarship recipients. They were: Vrasti Jain, a 2025 graduate from the Beaverton Academy of Science and Engineering; Nihitha Vimalan, a graduate from Westview High School; Shoni Jain of Westview High School; Vishnu Namboothiry, a 2025 graduate from Sunset High School; Lauren Blank from Sunset High School; Emery Rea from the International School of Beaverton; Selina Uehara from Beaverton Academy of Science and Engineering; Misha Nasarpuri from Sunset High School; and Ashvika Singhal, also representing Sunset High School.

Each receives a $3,000 scholarship.

“Receiving this scholarship really means so much to me,” Uehara said of her 2025 scholarship. “It almost feels like a reminder to keep believing in myself. It is a vote for confidence that pushes me to keep showing up, work hard and to keep believing in what I can become.”

The exact amount of donations made at the gala was not available as of press time, but Alicia Bermes, president and CEO of the Beaverton Area Chamber of Commerce, said, “It looks like we’re on our way to giving out 12 scholarships next year, we think.”

This compares with $30,000 raised last year to fund three student scholarships.

There won’t be much rest for Bermes and the chamber, as the next Movers of Mountains event is scheduled for May 15, 2026, also at the Embassy Suites.