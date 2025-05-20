Hatch, Truong, Perez-Da Silva appear to lead in early Beaverton school board election results Published 8:29 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

(Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the 10 p.m. May 20 election results.)

While one Beaverton school board seat is unopposed, several zoned positions are up for grabs at the May 20 election, and the results are coming in.

The 10 p.m. results for Zone 1, featuring three newcomers, show Van Truong leading by 52.5%, followed by Karin Stark at 29.4% and Andrew W. De Mars with 17.8%.

In the Zone 2 race, initial results show incumbent Karen Perez-Da Silva leading comfortably with 67.7% followed by challenger Eric McGuire at 31.6%.

In Zone 5, featuring two newcomers, initial results show Erin Hatch leading with 51.9% followed by Syed Qasim with 47.7%.

Sunita Garg, incumbent of Zone 4, is running unopposed and garnered 98.2% of the vote in the 8 p.m. election results.

While board members represent the zones where they live, voters in the district elect candidates at-large. School board terms begin July 1.

Current board members Melissa Potter and Tammy Carpenter are not on the ballot since their terms continue until June 30, 2027.