Oregon high school baseball state tournament bracketology 2025 Published 10:30 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

Oregon high school baseball is coming down to the wire with rankings about to freeze this week.

With that in mind, we take a look at which teams are currently in position to make the postseason if the season were to end today using the playoff qualifications outlined by the OSAA.

Class 6A is a 32-team bracket while the rest of the classifications look a little different. Class 5A will have 16 teams while 4A will use a play-in system to find its 16 teams. Class 3A is still a 20-team format and 2A/1A is still its normal 22-team field.

Rankings for 4A already froze on Monday, May 19 to allow for the play-in games to be held. Class 6A, 3A and 2A/1A will freeze on Thursday, May 22 and 5A will freeze Saturday, May 24.

For this exercise, league ties were broken first with head-to-head competition, then OSAA rankings (plus a few judgement calls from time to time).

Here’s the latest projection of what the tournament fields look like for the 6A-2A/1A baseball season.

Latest update: May 22, 11:30 a.m.

Class 6A

Autobids (3 per league)

PIL: Grant, Ida B. Wells, Lincoln

Metro: Jesuit, Sunset, Westview

Pacific: McMinnville, Sherwood, Forest Grove

Mt. Hood: Central Catholic, Clackamas, Sandy

Three Rivers: West Linn, Lake Oswego, Tualatin

Central Valley: South Salem, Sprague, West Salem

Southwest: Roseburg, Sheldon, Grants Pass

At large (11)

North Medford

South Medford

Barlow

Willamette

Nelson

Lakeridge

Tigard

Aloha

Century

Newberg

Beaverton

Next five out: McDaniel, Mountainside, Oregon City, Glencoe, Reynolds

The field

No. 32 Beaverton at No. 1 South Salem

No. 17 North Medford at No. 16 Ida B. Wells

No. 25 Tigard at No. 8 Clackamas

No. 24 Forest Grove at No. 9 Sunset

No. 28 Westview at No. 5 Sherwood

No. 21 Willamette at No. 12 Sandy

No. 20 Lake Oswego at No. 13 Sheldon

No. 29 West Salem at No. 4 Jesuit

No. 30 Century at No. 3 West Linn

No. 19 Barlow at No. 14 Grants Pass

No. 22 Nelson at No. 11 Tualatin

No. 27 Aloha at No. 6 Roseburg

No. 26 Lincoln at No. 7 McMinnville

No. 23 Lakeridge at No. 10 Grant

No. 18 South Medford at No. 15 Sprague

No. 31 Newberg at No. 2 Central Catholic

Swapped Willamette and Lake Oswego to avoid Willamette-Sheldon league matchup.

Class 5A

Autobids

NWOC (4): Wilsonville, Canby, La Salle Prep, Hood River Valley

Midwestern (3): Thurston, Crater, North Eugene

Mid-Willamette (4): Corvallis, West Albany, Dallas, Silverton

Intermountain (3): Ridgeview, Summit, Bend

At large (2)

Putnam

Central

Next five out: Churchill, Mountain View, Hillsboro, Crescent Valley, Eagle Point

The field

No. 16 Central at No. 1 Wilsonville

No. 9 Hood River Valley at No. 8 Corvallis

No. 12 Bend at No. 5 La Salle Prep

No. 13 Dallas at No. 4 Ridgeview

No. 14 North Eugene at No. 3 Canby

No. 11 West Albany at No. 6 Summit

No. 10 Silverton at No. 7 Crater

No. 15 Putnam at No. 2 Thurston

Swapped Putnam and North Eugene to avoid Putnam-Canby and North Eugene-Thurston league matchups.

Swapped Silverton and Hood River Valley to avoid Silverton-Corvallis league matchup.

Class 4A (Actual results)

Autobids (2 per league)

Cowapa: Scappoose, Tillamook

Tri-Valley: Molalla, The Dalles

Oregon West: Newport, Philomath

Sky Em: Marist Catholic, Junction City

Skyline: Henley, Hidden Valley

Greater Oregon: Pendleton, La Grande

Play-in teams (third place + two at large)

St. Helens (Cowapa)

Gladstone (Tri-Valley)

Stayton (Oregon West)

Marshfield (Sky Em)

Phoenix (Skyline)

Baker (Greater Oregon)

North Bend

North Marion

Play-in field

Top four seeds host, shortest distance to travel is the No. 1 priority in seeding teams 5-8 for play-in games.

No. 8 Phoenix at No. 1 North Bend

No. 7 North Marion at No. 2 St. Helens

No. 6 Baker at No. 3 Gladstone

No. 5 Marshfield at No. 4 Stayton

Class 3A

Autobids

Special District 1 (3): Warrenton, Horizon Christian, Banks

Special District 2 (3): Burns, Vale, McLoughlin

Special District 3 (3): Blanchet Catholic, Taft, Santiam Christian

Mountain Valley (2): Sisters, La Pine

Far West (2): South Umpqua, Glide

Southern Oregon (2): Cascade Christian, North Valley

At large (5)

Lakeview

Creswell

Yamhill-Carlton

Brookings-Harbor

Pleasant Hill

Next five out: Douglas, Joseph, Umatilla, Valley Catholic, Corbett

The field

No. 16/17 winner at No. 1 Blanchet Catholic

No. 17 Brookings-Harbor at No. 16 Yamhill-Carlton

No. 9 Santiam Christian at No. 8 Burns

No. 13/20 winner at No. 4 Taft

No. 20 Banks at No. 13 La Pine

No. 12 McLoughlin at No. 5 Sisters

No. 15/18 winner at No. 2 Cascade Christian

No. 18 Glide at No. 15 Creswell

No. 10 Horizon Christian at No. 7 South Umpqua

No. 14/19 winner at No. 3 Warrenton

No. 19 Pleasant Hill at No. 14 Lakeview

No. 11 Vale at No. 6 North Valley

Moved Burns from No. 9 to 8 as league champion.

Swapped Pleasant Hill and Glide to avoid Pleasant Hill-Creswell league matchup.

Swapped La Pine and McLoughlin to avoid La Pine-Sisters league matchup.

Class 2A/1A

Autobids

Special District 1 (2): Clatskanie, Knappa

Special District 2 (2): Kennedy, Country Christian

Special District 3 (3): Regis, Culver, Monroe

Special District 4 (2): Myrtle Point, Reedsport

Special District 5 (2): Umpqua Valley Christian, Oakridge

Special District 6 (3): Lost River, Illinois Valley, Crosspoint Christian

Special District 7 (4): Irrigon, Union, Grant Union, Heppner

At large (4)

St. Paul

Lowell

Portland Christian

Crosshill Christian

Next five out: Gaston, Toledo, Stanfield, Central Linn, Bandon

The field

No. 16/17 winner at No. 1 Umpqua Valley Christian

No. 17 Oakridge at No. 16 Lost River

No. 9 Reedsport at No. 8 Regis

No. 12/21 winner at No. 5 Myrtle Point

No. 21 Illinois Valley at No. 12 Lowell

No. 13/20 winner at No. 4 Kennedy

No. 20 Crosshill Christian at No. 13 Union

No. 14/19 winner at No. 3 Knappa

No. 19 Grant Union at No. 14 Country Christian

No. 11/22 winner at No. 6 Culver

No. 22 Crosspoint Christian at No. 11 Irrigon

No. 10 St. Paul at No. 7 Monroe

No. 15/18 winner at No. 2 Clatskanie

No. 18 Portland Christian at No. 15 Heppner