Perez-Da Silva, Truong emerge winners in Beaverton school board races Published 5:57 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

While the Beaverton school board Zone 5 race remains tight as of Thursday afternoon, May 22, both current board member Karen Perez-Da Silva and newcomer Van Truong have reasons to smile following their election night victories.

Perez-Da Silva defeated challenger Eric McGuire, and Truong muscled past challengers Karin Stark and Andrew De Mars. In the close Zone 5 race, latest numbers show Syed Qasim ahead 50.7% to 48.9% for Erin Hatch.

Karen Perez-Da Silva

“I’m deeply humbled and profoundly grateful to the Beaverton community,” Perez-Da Silva said. “It makes it clear that they see the work and that they believe in the direction that we’re heading together.”

Perez-Da Silva said these are challenging times for public education.

“We’ve really remained committed to investing where it matters most … and to keep the cuts away from the classrooms,” she said.

The district has been facing a $30 million budget deficit for the upcoming 2025-26 school year.

As to one of her top goals, Perez-Da Silva said, “Most definitely, we need to focus on early literacy … . We’ve been working over the last two years to align our strategic plan and get professional development for our teachers, get the curriculum that’s aligned to the science of reading.”

Van Truong

Truong, a refugee from Vietnam who has spent the last 20 years in Beaverton, said, “I was excited when we read the results (on election night) … . I thought it would be a closer race, so I was very excited and honored that our community members really believed in me and voted for me.”

Truong said being a school board member is a position she doesn’t take lightly.

“My No. 1 focus will be on student achievement,” Truong said. “I’ve said that all along, and that’s what I’m going to continue to focus on.”

Truong wants to improve student achievement test scores and added, “I would also like to expand dual language programs.” She notes that dual language programs also benefit English-speaking students.

The new school board terms begin July 1.