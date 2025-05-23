Beaverton Memorial Day event, including flyover, set for May 26 Published 5:00 am Friday, May 23, 2025

A proclamation by Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty and an appearance by U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici highlight Memorial Day activities Monday, May 26, at the Beaverton Veterans Memorial Park.

The festivities begin at 10 a.m., when the American Legion Post 185 Band will perform patriotic music.

At 11 a.m., American Legion Post 124 Cmdr. Juliet Britton, and Master of Ceremonies Phil Myers will welcome the audience. A scheduled flyover by the Oregon Air National Guard 142nd Wing is scheduled for 11:10 a.m.

Call to colors involves Kurt D. Muramatsu and the Beaverton Community Band, and post the colors will involve the Beaverton Police Honor Guard and the St. Andrew’s Society of Oregon Pipes and Drums.

The national anthem will be performed by the Legion Post 185 Band, and the Pledge of Allegiance will be presented by Kelly Fitzpatrick.

Speakers will include Maj. Ian Beaty of the Army National Guard; Washington County Sheriff Caprice Massey; and U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici. Keynote speaker will be Maj. Troy Bagnall of the U.S. Army National Guard.

The invocation will be presented by guest chaplain Delia Coker of the Beaverton Police Department.

Beaverton Veterans Memorial Park is located at the intersection of Southwest Watson Avenue and Southwest Seventh Street and was dedicated to Robert “Bob” Caufman on Nov. 11, 2006. Caufman, according to the city, was instrumental in making the park a destination for all to enjoy.