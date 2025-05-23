Jesuit girls defeat Grant 13-8 for fourth consecutive OGLA state championship Published 12:12 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

The Jesuit girls lacrosse team had won three consecutive state championships prior to their title game versus Grant on Thursday night, May 22, but with their only loss this season coming at the hands of the Generals, there was a bit of an added incentive when the two teams faced off for all the marbles in the 2025 title game.

“I think that them (Grant) coming on our home turf and getting us, kind of gave us a chip on our shoulder,” Jesuit standout senior Gigi Abernethy said. “We were really looking for that win, and really wanting that turn at them.”

And they got it.

Led by the scoring of Quinny Handley, the steady leadership of Gigi Abernathy, and the defense of Taylor Stalick, Jesuit defeated Grant 13-8 to secure their fourth straight Oregon Girls Lacrosse Association state title.

“Grant is such an incredible team,” Lakey said. They’re so well-coached by Helen (McDevitt), and it means a lot because they beat us at our home, so to avenge that loss is just really, really special.”

With the win, seniors Abernathy, Stalick and Handley, along with Georgia Daskalos, Evie Hester, Odessa Knight and Mayci McDonald ended their 2025 season the same way they ended every other in their Jesuit lacrosse career – with a win.

Lakey said that while talented, what she believes sets this group apart is their willingness to put the time and effort into getting better.

“They’re really talented players, but truly, I think what got them their four state titles is that they work so hard,” Lakey said. “Four state titles in a row is unheard of, so it really takes a lot of effort and grit to get that done. Everybody contributed. Everybody bought in. Everybody did their job. I couldn’t be more proud.”

Abernethy agreed with her coach, but added chemistry as a key ingredient to this year’s team’s success, which she believes sets this season’s title apart from the three prior.

“They all were really special, but I feel like this year our team chemistry is unmatched,” Abernethy said. “We’re all just so close, we’re like best friends and family. We do everything together and I feel like that’s unmatched to any other team.”

The Crusaders took little time jumping on Grant, getting a goal in the game’s first minute. From there they got goals from Abernethy and Handley to go ahead 3-0, and got a fourth goal from Daskalos to take a 4-2 lead after a quarter.

That lead grew to 8-2 midway through the second quarter when Handley and Daskalos added goals to go with one from Izzy Tamerlano, but Grant got back-to-back goals from Ana Sherlag and Marina Streich to cut the lead to 8-4 and make things a bit more interesting at the half.

“During halftime we kind of just reset and kind of just slowed down and focused on what we did well and what we do well, and I think that we translated that into the game in the second half,” Abernethy said. “I think that really benefitted us.”

Those benefits weren’t immediate however, for Grant got goals from Olive Aiguier and Kate Ratanaproeksa to cut the lead to 8-6, and trailed 10-8 after three quarters.

But from there it was all Crusaders who sealed the deal with three goals from Handley over the first six minutes of the final stanza, then mostly controlled possession over the final five minutes to ice the game.

Lakey was hesitant to single anyone out from what was truly a collective effort in victory, but did have an appreciation for Abernethy, Handley and the rest of her seniors who meant so much on this night, and throughout their time with the program.

“She’s (Abernethy) incredible,” Lakey said. “I’m so proud of her, and Quinny Handley, but really all seven of the seniors are just incredible players. We also couldn’t have done it tonight without Taylor Stalick and her face guard.”

And how would the coach sum-up the team and season?

“I don’t have words,” Lakey said. “I’m so tremendously proud.”