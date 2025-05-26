Beaverton library unveils 2025 summer reading program Published 5:00 am Monday, May 26, 2025

Ready to get your read on?

The Beaverton City Library is returning its popular summer reading programs, starting for both youth and adults June 1.

Summer reading for kids and teens

Children from birth through 12th grade are invited to count hours read or listened to from June 1 through Aug. 15. For 15 hours of reading or listening, children will earn a free book.

Reading logs are available at local library branches, or families can keep track of reading on their own and stop by the library to choose their new book once they hit 15 hours.

And don’t miss the summer reading kick-off party, at the Beaverton City Library Main branch from 2-4 p.m. June 1. Get all the details at beavertonlibrary.org/SRP.

Summer reading for adults

Similar to the children’s program, adults can track their hours reading from June 1 through Aug. 15, but this time to help earn donations for Safe Route Immigration — a program providing legal services to refugees and immigrants in Beaverton.

For every 1,500 hours the community reads, the Beaverton library will donate $100, with a goal donation amount of $1,000 by the end of the program. In addition, each time an adult submits hours, their name will be entered into the library’s weekly prize drawings.

Adults can submit their reading hours online at beavertonlibrary.org/ASRP or in person at the main or Murray Scholls branch.

Looking for more fun?

Summer events from live music to dog shows are on tap at the Main and Murray Scholls branches.