Baseball Playoffs: Off to the quarterfinals for Jesuit, Sherwood and Sunset from the Westside

Eight teams battled their way to the state quarterfinals on Wednesday night, see all the scores and summaries of your Westside teams below.

Jesuit 3, Sandy 2

The Crusaders’ Kyle Goodwin drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie and send Jesuit to the state quarterfinals.

The game was mostly defined by quality pitching, with Jesuit’s Chase Kelly allowing two earned runs on just four hits in 6.1 innings of work, while Sandy’s Brayden Sievertsen allowed just two earned in six innings.

Offensively, the Crusaders were led by Dillon Garg, Carter Stewart and Trey Cleeland, all of whom tallied two hits, while Goodwin drove in two runs.

Sherwood 3, Sprague 2

Despite giving up the tying two runs in the top of the seventh inning, Sherwood got what they needed in their half of the inning when Sam Hunt singled home Drew Schmidt for a 3-2 victory.

The Bowmen’s Alexander Lopez threw 5.2 strong innings, allowing no runs on five hits while striking out six.

Gavyn Murphy led Sherwood with three hits, while Hunt added two hits and two RBI.

Next, the Bowmen will host Jesuit at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 30, with a trip to the state semifinals on the line.

Sunset 3, Clackamas 1

Parker Raubuch led the way for the Apollos, allowing no earned runs while striking out four and walking one in a complete game win over the No. 6-seeded Cavaliers.

Dakota Chun, Gavin Riley and Marcus Pollard all drove in runs for Sunset, with Riley and Kruz Schoolcraft tallying doubles.

The Apollos got a run in the third inning, then after allowing the tying run an inning later, scored two more on a Riley double followed by a Pollard base hit.

Sunset will play No. 3-seeded Central Catholic at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 30, at Walker Stadium.

McMinnville 8, Tualatin 4

Tualatin plated three runs in the seventh inning, but it was too little, too late for the Timberwolves who were undone by a four-run fifth inning in a 8-4 loss to McMinnville.

The Grizzlies took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but Tualatin tied it an inning later on a bases loaded walk. From there it was all Mac who scored a run in the third, another in the fourth, four in the fifth and a final one in the sixth en route to victory.

The Grizzlies’ Cam Hyder went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

Tualatin’s Brayden Buck had two RBI.

Taft 5, Banks 0

No. 4-seeded Taft wasted little time jumping on the visiting Braves, getting two runs in the second inning and two more in the third en route to a 5-0 win.

Banks managed just two hits in the game and none off of starter Ezra James who threw four perfect innings before being relieved to start the fifth.

In all, Taft pitchers tallied nine strikeouts and one walk.

Scores

6A

South Salem 12, Sheldon 11

Grant 4, Roseburg 3

Jesuit 3, Sandy 2

Sherwood 3, Sprague 2

Central Catholic 11, Grants Pass 0

Sunset 3, Clackamas 1

McMinnville 8, Tualatin 4

South Medford at West Linn (May 29)

3A

Blanchet Catholic 30, Yamhill-Carlton 5

Burns/Crane 12, Santiam Christian 2

Sisters 7, La Pine 6

Taft 5, Banks 0

Warrenton 3, Lakeview 0

North Valley 6, Vale 4

South Umpqua 6, Horizon Christian 2

Cascade Christian 10, Creswell 4