Beaverton’s upcoming Repair Fair to help you fix household gadgets Published 11:00 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

In need of some minor repairs to household items? Not to worry, because the Beaverton City Library is hosting a Repair Fair 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 8.

The Repair Fair, according to the library, is a free community repair event.

“Volunteers will be on hand to help you figure out and possibly fix household items,” according to the library.

You can bring a variety of items to the fair, including small appliances, electronics, computers and mobile devices, toys, bikes, clothing, home decor, small furniture, lamps and jewelry.

There are a few guidelines to consider: The fair only accepts items that can easily be carried or rolled into the event. Leaking, dangerous, smelly or dirty items are not allowed. The fair will not repair gas-powered items, hazardous items, vehicles or weapons.

“A skilled volunteer (fixer) will attempt to repair or mend your items and may teach you how to fix them yourself,” according to a news release from Washington County.

If you can’t attend the Beaverton Library event, other fairs will be held across the county in the coming months:

11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 14, the Garden Home Community Library

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at the Forest Grove City Library

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, at the Sherwood Public Library

1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 27, at the Cedar Mill Library

For more information, contact washingtoncountyor.go/swr/repair.