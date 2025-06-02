Home
Photos: Jesuit routs Roseburg to advance to state semifinals
Published 7:45 am Monday, June 2, 2025
By
Wade Evanson
1/13
Swipe or click to see more
Jesuit defeated Roseburg on Friday night, May 30, to advance to this week's state semifinals. (Ric Getter/Valley Times)
2/13
Swipe or click to see more
Jesuit defeated Roseburg on Friday night, May 30, to advance to this week's state semifinals. (Ric Getter/Valley Times)
3/13
Swipe or click to see more
Jesuit defeated Roseburg on Friday night, May 30, to advance to this week's state semifinals. (Ric Getter/Valley Times)
4/13
Swipe or click to see more
Jesuit defeated Roseburg on Friday night, May 30, to advance to this week's state semifinals. (Ric Getter/Valley Times)
5/13
Swipe or click to see more
Jesuit defeated Roseburg on Friday night, May 30, to advance to this week's state semifinals. (Ric Getter/Valley Times)
6/13
Swipe or click to see more
Jesuit defeated Roseburg on Friday night, May 30, to advance to this week's state semifinals. (Ric Getter/Valley Times)
7/13
Swipe or click to see more
Jesuit defeated Roseburg on Friday night, May 30, to advance to this week's state semifinals. (Ric Getter/Valley Times)
8/13
Swipe or click to see more
Jesuit defeated Roseburg on Friday night, May 30, to advance to this week's state semifinals. (Ric Getter/Valley Times)
9/13
Swipe or click to see more
Jesuit defeated Roseburg on Friday night, May 30, to advance to this week's state semifinals. (Ric Getter/Valley Times)
10/13
Swipe or click to see more
Jesuit defeated Roseburg on Friday night, May 30, to advance to this week's state semifinals. (Ric Getter/Valley Times)
11/13
Swipe or click to see more
Jesuit defeated Roseburg on Friday night, May 30, to advance to this week's state semifinals. (Ric Getter/Valley Times)
12/13
Swipe or click to see more
Jesuit defeated Roseburg on Friday night, May 30, to advance to this week's state semifinals. (Ric Getter/Valley Times)
13/13
Swipe or click to see more
Jesuit defeated Roseburg on Friday night, May 30, to advance to this week's state semifinals. (Ric Getter/Valley Times)
Photos by Ric Getter.
© 2025 Beaverton Valley Times.
