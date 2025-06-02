Subaru adds Hybrid model to Northwest favorite Forester SUV Published 8:14 am Monday, June 2, 2025

The Hybrid version of the completely redesigned 2025 model gets better mileage, has more power, and doesn't cost that much more than the gas version. The Subaru Forester has long been favored by Northwest outdoor enthusiasts because of its off-road capabilities, including standard Symmetrical all-wheel drive and 8.7 inches of ground clearance. The Hybrid version of the redesigned 2025 Subaru Forester is faster, smoother and quieter than the gas version, while also getting better mileage. In the cabin, the 2025 Subaru Forester has updated with every modern convenience. The base trim offers dual 7-inch screens, but every upgrade trim level comes with a large vertical-oriented 11.6-inch touchscreen with plenty of screen space and support for wireless Apple and Android phone integration. The top trim level of the 2025 Subaru Forester provides heated and ventilated leather front seats, a Harman Kardon audio system, a camera-based rear view mirror,a heated steering wheel, and more. The rear seats in the 2025 Subaru Forester are large enough for three people. There is plenty of cargo space in all versions of the 2025 Subaru Forester.

Traditional hybrids are having a popular revival and Subaru has now joined the craze with the first hybrid version of its popular compact Forester SUV. The new version gets better mileage and outperforms the gas-only version, without costing that much more, making it an ideal vehicle for Northwest families and outdoor enthusiasts who want to reduce their carbon footprints.

In fact, the 2025 Subaru Forest Hybrid was voted the Best Value NW Outdoor Activity Vehicle at Mudfest 2025, the annual comparison of off-road capable trucks and SUVs organized by the Northwest Automotive Press Association. It easily handled the moderate and extreme routes, while costing thousands less than less capable competitors.

Toyota created the mass hybrid market in 1997 with the original Prius that switched power between a gas engine and an electric motor to maximize fuel economy. The combination got around 50 miles per gallon, which generated headlines across the country, prompting other manufacturers to introduce their own models. The buzz around hybrids faded in later years when all-electric vehicles that use no gas started coming out, but EV sales are now dropping off because of their persistently higher prices and the limitations of convenient recharging.

Plug-in hybrids, which can go a certain number of miles on electricity alone before converting to the traditional hybrid mode, have also struggled in the marketplace. They also cost considerably more than traditional hybrids and have to be recharged more often than EVs to justify the increase.

But consumers still want to save gas. And they are rediscovering the increasing number of traditional hybrids that are now being produced. The appeal is boosted by the fact that most new hybrids are actually faster than their gas-only equivalents because of the additional power provided by their electric motors engineered to also improve acceleration.

The Forester was first introduced in America in 2004 as a small wagon with standard AWD. It was redesigned as a more conventional looking crossover SUV in 2008 and refined in future years. The fifth generation released in 2024 as a 2025 model, is the largest and most sophisticated year, with a boxier exterior, more interior room, upgraded interior materials, and more advanced technologies.

Like almost all other Subaru’s, the new Forester comes standard with a flat 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine mated to the company’s Lineartronic continuously variable transmission and legendary Symmetrical all-wheel drive system, which is a big reason why it is so popular in the wet Northwest. The gas version is offered in six trim levels, ranging from the Base that begins at $31,414 to the top-of-the-line Touring, which starts at $43,015.

The 2025 model is also offered as a Hybrid for the first time. In these versions, the 2.5-liter engine is mated to two electric motors and an adapted planetary gear system that replaces much of the mechanism in the CVT. It is available in four trim levels, starting with the Premium that begins at $38,015 and continuing to the Touring, that begins at $43,295.

Comparing equivalent trim levels, the hybrid versions are just a couple thousand dollars more than the gas-only models. The higher mileage will easily reduce if not eliminate the price difference over time. Gas-only Foresters are EPA rated at 26 miles per gallon in the city and 33 on the highway. The Hybrid models are rated at 35 mpg in the city and 34 on the highway.

But on top of that, Hybrid buyers will benefit from the additional power. The gas-only engine produces 180 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque, which provides adequate acceleration. In contrast the Hybrid engine pumps out 194 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque, which are significant increases.

Both also offers a Sport mode on the steering wheel that increases throttle response for better performance, at the expense of a little fuel economy.

On the road, the Hybrid Forest is not only faster than the gas version but smoother and quieter, thanks to so much of the power being delivered by the electric motors. The interior is also the best ever offered in a Forester, with a huge touch screen, an available Harman Kardon audio system, and optional StarTex simulated leather, which looks like the real thing but is easier to clean up.

The Forester has always appealed to outdoor enthusiasts because of its standard AWD and relatively high 8.7 inches of ground clearance. It also features an X-mode for off-road driving that helps maintain traction and forward momentum, and also functions as hill descent control. The Hybrid version is not offered with the Wilderness package makes even more off-road capable, but it should meet the needs of most weekend warriors, especially those who want to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

Gas or Hybrid, the redesigned 2025 Forester is the most sophisticated version ever offered. My daily driver is a basic 2008 model, which I bought with a manual transmission and drum brakes for under $20,000. I assumed my 2025 tester was a top-of-the-line Touring because automotive journalists are almost always provided with the upper trim levels, frequently with options. When I finally got around to digging out the build sheet, I was surprised to realize I has been driving a Sport model, the second from the bottom trim, priced at $39,415. It seemed fully loaded to me. And, considering inflation and all the improvements over 17 years, that price is still a bargain.

Subaru may be a little late to the game with the new Hybrid version of the compact Forester crossover SUV, but it competes well with the others on the market, and should welcome by Northwest buyers.

2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid

Base price: $36,595 (Premium)

Price as tested: $39,415 (Sport)

Type: Compact crossover SUV

Engine: Hybrid 2.5-liter four-cylinder w/ two electric motors (194 hp, 199 lbs-ft)

Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable Transmission w/manual shift mode

Drive modes: Intelligent, Sport

X-modes: Normal, Snow/Dirt, Deep Snow/Mud

EPA estimated mileage: 35/34 (City/Highway)

Overall length: 183.3 inches

Curb weight: 3,913 pounds

Final assembly: Gunma, Japan