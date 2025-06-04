TVF&R to hold annual ‘Fill the Boot’ donation campaign this week along Highway 217 Published 11:00 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue off-duty firefighters will be waving to motorists on Friday, June 6, and it’s all for a good cause.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., firefighters from Local 1660 will be asking motorists along Highway 217, at the Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway and Canyon Road on-ramps and off-ramps, in the Beaverton area, to give generously by dropping donations in fire boots.

Money collected from the 2025 “Fill the Boot” campaign will support the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s life enhancing programs, including support groups and clinics. Money will also assist families with medical equipment and costs.

This annual donation program also assists in making MDA summer camp possible.

This event has been going on since 1954 with the aim of finding treatments and cures for life-threatening muscle diseases. Muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other related diseases take away the ability to walk, move, smile, talk and even breathe, according to TVF&R.

“For 71 years, firefighters have proudly supported the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s mission to help families live longer, stronger lives, and I am honored to continue this partnership with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue during MDA’s 75th anniversary,” Amanda Borror, MDA’s director of firefighter partnership, said.

The International Association of Firefighters, to date, has raised more than $710 million for MDA, helping to fund over $1 billion in research. MDA serves 3,818 individuals across Oregon and 6,893 in Washington who are affected by neuromuscular disease.

“Every dollar raised in our community helps fund life-changing research and care that makes a difference for families nationwide,” Borror said.

Since 2015,TVF&R firefighters have raised $517,105 for MDA. This year, TVF&R firefighters hope to raise $30,000.

Cash and checks made out to MDA will be accepted at the Beaverton collection locations. For more information, visit tvfr.com.