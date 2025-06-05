IKEA, minus meatballs, has arrived in Beaverton at Progress Ridge Town Square Published 4:56 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more IKEA representatives meet customers at this location at Progress Ridge in Beaverton. (Scott Keith/Beaverton Valley Times) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more A kitchen display is offered at the IKEA location at Progress Ridge in Beaverton. (Scott Keith/Beaverton Valley Times) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Kitchen door fronts and countertop samples are available for viewing at the IKEA Progress Ridge location in Beaverton. (Scott Keith, Beaverton Valley Times)

It’s not as large as its store by the Portland airport, and it’s devoid of those famous meatballs, but an iteration of IKEA is now open at Progress Ridge Town Square.

The Plan and Order Point with Pickup officially opened Wednesday, June 4, and is located steps away from Ace Hardware.

This new location, according to Paul Mansfield, IKEA market manager in Portland, is bringing IKEA, which is known for furniture, beds, kitchen appliances and other goods, closer to Beaverton and surrounding areas.

The Progress Ridge location, according to IKEA, “gives customers the opportunity to meet with the IKEA store team to plan and order home furnishing solutions that require a bit more help, such as kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms.”

IKEA workers can arrange for delivery or schedule orders to be picked up from the Beaverton location. Orders can be picked up a day or so later, at no cost.

“Our new Beaverton location is just one of the many ways we are expanding our business and reaching more of our customers,” Mansfield said. “We are so excited to open our doors and welcome our westside neighbors with our New Plan and Order Point.”

The Progress Ridge location will be open 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends. A grand opening is scheduled for early July with “food, giveaways and fun.”

Mansfield said customer online orders have already started at its Progress Ridge location with customers planning kitchens and closets.

If you prefer shopping online, you’ll have the option to pick up qualifying orders by selecting IKEA Beaverton at Progress Ridge as your preferred pick up location at checkout.

As for those beloved meatballs IKEA is famous for, they won’t be available at Progress Ridge.

“Not many people know this, but IKEA is the fifth largest restaurant chain in the world because of our meatball business,” Mansfield said.