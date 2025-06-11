Oregon All-Star Series set to feature state’s best local baseball talent Published 2:52 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

The rosters were recently unveiled for this year’s Richardson Oregon All-Star Series and the North roster is littered with Westside representatives.

The two-game set schedule for this weekend, June 21-22, at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, features the state’s top senior 6A and 5A high school baseball players.

The North roster features a stellar outfield consisting of three first team all-state selections; Oregon commit Danny Wideman of West Linn; Gonzaga commit Kaino Santiago of Jesuit; and University of South Carolina Upstate commit Gabriel Coltman of 6A state champion Sunset.

Over the regular season, Wideman hit .450 with 4 homers and 33 RBIs; Santiago earned Metro League Player of the Year honors and

hit .484 with 3 home runs, 24 RBIs and 21 stolen bases; and Coltman hit .484 with 5 homers and 36 RBIs and delivered a big two-run triple in the Apollos’ state championship game this past Saturday.

Cooper Yudhishthu of Grant headlines the North’s slate of pitchers. The Generals’ ace and PIL Pitcher of the Year made 13 starts over the regular and post-season, going 8-2 with a 2.28 ERA while striking out 92 over 70.2 innings and holding opponents to a .187 batting average.

Other Westside representatives include Jesuit’s Johnny Ingalls and Carter Stewart; Beaverton’s Dax Teixeira; Sunset’s Dakota Chun; and Aloha’s Jayden Nakamura.

Completing the North’s roster is Central Catholic’s Logan Anzellotti; La Salle’s Max Bishop and Torsten Hersom; Wilsonville’s Wade Hagey; Grant’s Brady McCarthy and Kaeden Cruse; Canby’s Brady Ackerman and Colby Herren; Nelson’s Noah Boria; Putnam’s Ian Pollard; and Ida B. Wells’ Cody Roletto.

Coaching the North will be Sunset’s John Barnes, with help from Canby’s JJ Stolsig and Grant’s Brendon Norick.

The South will be managed by McMinnville’s Todd Peterson, and will be highlighted by a pitching staff led by University of Portland commits, Summit’s Alex Via and Sherwood’s Connor Parry, along with Southwest Conference Pitcher of the Year Jack Johnson of Roseburg.

University of Oregon commit, first baseman Connor Molony of Thurston, along with

Louisiana-Monroe commit, outfielder Gavin Price of South Salem, highlight a strong South position player group.

Over the spring, Molony hit .494 with 27 RBIs for the Colts, while Price led South Salem to a 27-0 regular season mark while hitting .440 with 5 home runs and 38 RBIs.

The first game of the series is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 21, while Sunday’s game is set for a noon start.