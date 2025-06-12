Fourth of July festivities return to Beaverton’s Veterans Memorial Park Published 5:00 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

Come rain, heat wave or something in between, Independence Day entertainment is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Beaverton’s Veterans Memorial Park.

Families and friends will gather at the park for free to enjoy lots of fun, music, face painting, inflatables and yard games.

It’s a Fourth of July Concert and Celebration put on by the Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District, along with the city of Beaverton, American Legion Post 124 and Bethel Church.

“Bring your family, a picnic lunch, grab lawn chairs or blankets and meet your neighbors and friends for a summer afternoon of fun and music,” according to the THPRD website.

The featured band during the 2025 event will be Dancehall Days.

Seating is on the grass and beach/sand chairs or blankets are recommended. Regular height lawn chairs will be permitted only at the side and rear of the stage area.

Leashed dogs are welcome as long as they’re attended by owners.