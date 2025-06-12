Published 2:21 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Steven Wheeler

May 25, 1952 – May 27, 2025

Steve Wheeler was born in Pomona, California in 1952, the son of Stanton and Mary Lou Wheeler. He graduated from Staples High School in Westport, Connecticut, where he was a standout on the school’s track and cross-country teams, setting numerous school records.

Steve’s passion for competitive running flourished at Duke University, where he won numerous Atlantic Coast Conference championships in both indoor and outdoor competition and was awarded All-American status in Track & Field multiple times. He set several Duke individual and relay team records, including the Distance Medley Relay and 4xMile Relay. In 1974, Steve became the 67th distance runner in the United States to run a sub-four-minute mile.

Steve earned a master’s degree in public administration from San Diego State University in 1978 and embarked on a distinguished, four-decade-long career in city and county administration.

Steve was County Administrator for Clackamas County, Oregon and City Manager for the cities of Tualatin and Hood River. He retired in 2018.

Steve was an active member of Rotary International and served on the budget committees for the Lane Council of Governments and Lane Transit District. He led several Rotary projects including a demonstration to fight human trafficking and the installation of a Rotary Peace Pole at the Bob Keefer Center in Springfield, Oregon.

Steve was married to Nancy Newton, the current City Manager of Springfield, Oregon. Together, they shared a deep commitment to public service and civic leadership.

Steve was predeceased by his father, Stanton Wheeler, and his brother, Kenneth Wheeler. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Newton; his mother, Mary L. Reyen of Vista, California; his brother, Warren Wheeler of Lorton, Virginia; his children, Jeffrey Wheeler (and grandson Tucker) of Tualatin, Oregon and Emily Wheeler of Mesa, AZ; niece Gwendolyn Wheeler of New York city, nephew Owen Wheeler of Miami, Florida and their mother Haynie Wheeler of Madison, Connecticut; niece Lauren Wheeler of San Antonio, Texas and her mother Jeannine Wheeler of Austin, Texas. He is also remembered with respect and friendship by his former wife Pat Wheeler of Tualatin Oregon.

A private Remembrance Gathering will be held in July. In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve’s honor may be made to Springfield Rotary Charitable Foundation, PO Box 55, Springfield, OR 97477.