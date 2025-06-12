U.S. Rep. Bonamici slates Washington County town hall in June Published 1:14 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici announced that she will be heading to Washington County another town hall in 2025.

Residents are invited to share concerns with Oregon’s First Congressional District representative during a forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 17, at the R.A. Brown Middle School gym at 1505 S.E. Cornelius Pass Road in Hillsboro.

The town hall presents a chance for constituents to ask Bonamici ongoing issues on the local and national fronts, as well as hear about her current work in Congress.

“My work is informed by the many conversations I have with Oregonians,” Bonamici said in a release. “Everyone in (Northwest) Oregon is welcome to attend my town hall meetings this June. I look forward to talking about issues of concern and discussing what I am doing to represent them through my work at home in Oregon and in Washington, D.C.”

Members of Bonamici’s staff will also be present to assist anyone experiencing issues with federal agencies — including Veterans Affairs, the Social Security Administration and the IRS.