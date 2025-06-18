Home
Weather
About Us
Contact Us
Newsletters
eEdition
Special Sections
News
Local News
Education
Government
Public Safety
Sports
High School
College
Professional
Business
Contests
Lifestyles
Features
Announcements
Wheels
Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
Events
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Columnists
My View
Submit An Opinion
Classifieds
Public Notices
Bid Notices
Place An Ad
Subscribe
News
Sports
Business
Lifestyles
Events
Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Columnists
My View
Submit An Opinion
Newsletters
Classifieds
Public Notices
Bid Notices
Place An Ad
eEdition
Special Sections
Sunset High School Athletes of the Week
Published 12:57 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025
By Your ad here | Sponsored content
Sponsored content.
You Might Like
Government
‘Not business as usual’: Washington County commissioners consider rescinding longstanding DEI resolution
News
Seconds separate pair of fires in rural Wasington County over Father’s Day weekend
Crime & Justice
Hillsboro caretaker pleads guilty to trafficking man, forcing him to sell snacks at local shopping center
Opinion
Opinion: We must save Job Corps
Print Article
Search
Search
Recent Posts
Intel plans to lay off thousands of factory workers. Will Washington County be affected?
Water rates ready to climb in the city of Beaverton
Sunset High School Athletes of the Week
Cutting the mustard: Beaverton Foods earns 6 accolades at 2025 World-Wide Mustard Competition
Oregon Health Authority seeking public input on Providence home health and hospice deal
Recent Comments
No comments to show.
Sections
News
Business
Lifestyles
Events
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Weather
Services
Submission Forms
eEdition
Classifieds
Newsletters
Our Company
About Us
Contact Us
Our Partners
The Portland Tribune
The Bee
Business Tribune
Estacada News
The Outlook
Sandy Post
Columbia County Spotlight
Forest Grove News Times
Hillsboro News Times
The Newberg Graphic
Valley Times
Woodburn Independent
Lake Oswego Review
Milwaukie Review
Oregon City News
West Linn Tidings
Wilsonville Spokesman
Central Oregonian
The Madras Pioneer
YourOregonNews.com
© 2025 Beaverton Valley Times.
Privacy Policy