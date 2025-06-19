Prepare for more big fair fun: Washington County Fair returns to Hillsboro next month Published 10:18 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

The Washington County Fair is making its annual return to Hillsboro, with all the deep fried goodness one could ask for.

The 10-day fair kicks off daily from 5 p.m. to midnight July 18-27 at Westside Commons in Hillsboro.

The event has free admission prices, making it accessible to all. Fairgoers can expect free concerts and live entertainment from headliners The Outlaw Mariachi opening night and Ned LeDoux on July 24, along with local and regional artists daily. July 20 kicks off family movie nights with “Wicked”, and the “A Minecraft Movie” follows July 22.

Attractions such as the high-flying Khaos ride alongside family-friendly rides like the carousel, the Washington County Fair hosts a wide range of rides and attractions. The Midway games offer daily opportunities to win prizes and showcase your skills.

The county fair will feature over 36 food vendors ready to meet all your fair food famishes. Indulge your sweet tooth with a wide variety of desserts such as churros, funnel cakes and Dairy Women’s soft serve ice cream. If you’re looking for something more substantial, you can expect Quesabirria, corn dogs, pulled pork mac and cheese and much more.

Throughout the 10 days, guests can expect to see artists perform from Cirque du Soleil, live bird shows and daily hands-on zoo exhibits until 10 p.m. Kids can look forward to interactive science, technology, engineering and math activities, field day games on Saturdays and Sundays and a circus show, Choose Your Adventure with Molly and other community performances.

With the return of the fair comes the return of barn and livestock. Livestock exhibits with open class are from July 18-20, and 4-H/FFA animals are from July 23-27, along with the Blue Ribbon Steak Dinner and Youth Livestock Auction on Saturday, July 26. Open class home exhibits and 4-H are featured in the Wingspan Event and Conference Center daily.

Parking is free Monday through Thursday, July 21-24, and $10 cash only Friday through Sunday on both weekends of the event.