Concerts in the Round returns to Beaverton after COVID pause Published 12:15 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

A much-loved Beaverton tradition will resume this summer after being stymied by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Concerts in the Round will run Sundays through summer from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., June 22, at the Round amphitheater.

The performances are:

June 22: Glitter & and Gasoline

July 6: Nikki Jones Band

July 20: Fortunate Son

Aug. 3: Sarah Lodge Band

Aug. 17: REMEDY

Sept. 21: One-Eyed Kats

The event was last held in 2019. And rather than under city purview, the local chamber of commerce has taken the helm.

“Our thinking is this is a nice way to wrap up the weekend,” Alicia Bermes, CEO of the Beaverton Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “This is a nice way to bring the family together, have a nice wind-down on a Sunday evening, and head into your week.”

The chamber encourages concert goers to bring a picnic and, perhaps, visit local businesses. Outside alcohol and coolers are not allowed, but wine, beer and cider will be available for purchase.

Sponsors include Northwest Natural, Northwest Community Credit Union and Explore Tualatin Valley. The Round amphitheater is located at 12600 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.