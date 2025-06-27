Another loss to Spokane runs Hops’ losing streak to nine games Published 9:28 am Friday, June 27, 2025

In another chapter of what’s becoming an increasingly sad story, the Hops dropped another game to Spokane — and it wasn’t close.

The Indians scored seven runs in the second inning, then cruised to a 12-2 win over the reeling Hops in game-3 of their six game set on Thursday night.

The loss was the ninth straight for Hillsboro who fell to 0-6 in the season’s second half.

Hops starting pitcher Daniel Eagen allowed seven runs in his 1.2 innings of work, all of which came as the result of and/or after a throwing error by the righthander on a ground ball back to the pitcher with the bases loaded and one out.

Spokane scored two runs on the error, then followed it up with a sacrifice fly, a single, double, and Braylen Wimmer three-run home run.

Meanwhile, Indian starter Alberto Pacheco cruised through six innings, allowing one earned run while striking out five.

The Hops managed eight hits in the game, but was 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.

Hillsboro’s runs came on a solo home run by Kenny Castillo in the bottom of the fourth, and an Anderdson Rojas RBI-double in the ninth.

Rojas led the Hops with three hits and an RBI.

Wimmer had three hits and three RBI for Spokane, while Jared Thomas, Charlie Condon, Andy Perez and Jean Perez each tallied two hits.

The Hops will again try and get back in the winning column when they face Spokane at 7:05 p.m. tonight at Hillsboro Ballpark.