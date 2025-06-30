Beverley Irene Thompson Keswick
Beverley Irene Thompson Keswick
November 27, 1928 – May 10, 2025
Beverley Irene Thompson Keswick, born on November 27, 1928, in Boise, Idaho, and a
cherished resident of Portland, Oregon for over 80 years, peacefully passed away at her home
surrounded by family and friends on May 10, 2025, at the age of 96.
Her early years in Boise and her move to Portland shaped a life marked by creativity, adventure,
and love. Beverley attended Lewis & Clark College for two years, and her innate talent for arts
and crafts was evident throughout her life. She was a gifted professional florist, bridal and
couture seamstress, a member of the Oregon Quilters Society, gardener and an exceptional cook.
Beyond her creative pursuits, Beverley found great joy in the outdoors, often exploring the
mountain wilderness with her family picking huckleberries and savoring the beauty of nature.
One of her favorite traditions was joining the Wednesday ladies’ group for their wine and skiing
bus trip to Mt Hood – an outing she always looked forward to with delight.
A trip to Peru in 1947, when she was still a teenager, sparked a lifelong interest in travel and
other cultures, enriching her understanding of the world with curiosity and her adventuresome
spirit.
Beverley was a devoted wife to Lee Keswick II for fifty years, and together they raised three
children and celebrated the arrival of one granddaughter. Her warmth, kindness, sharp wit and
artistic spirit touched everyone fortunate enough to know her, and she will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her children, Kimberlee, Lee, and Gary Keswick; her granddaughter,
Makenna Keswick; sister, Susan Goodman; brother, Mike Thompson; and their children.
Beverley’s enduring memory will live on through her family and all whose lives she brightened.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests
donations be made to the OregonWildlifeFoundation.org, supporting the mountains and
wilderness she loved so dearly.