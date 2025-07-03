Fire crews battle 2-alarm fire north of Hillsboro Published 11:52 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

Fire departments douse the remains of burned Skyline home. (Submitted by Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue) Firefighter soaks the remains of burned Skyline home. (Submitted by Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue)

No injuries were reported after an early morning house fire northeast of Hillsboro.

Firefighters responded around 4 a.m. July 3 to a home in the 13600 block of Skyline Boulevard after multiple 911 calls reported the blaze.

Firefighters “encountered heavy flames coming out of the entire home, a downed powerline blocking the road and fire spreading to nearby vegetation,” according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Other crews worked to extinguish a brush fire that had extended about 100 feet from the residence. The incident commander escalated the situation to a second alarm, calling for more resources.

Skyline Boulevard was closed for several hours while water tenders navigated tight conditions to shuttle water for fire suppression.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause remains under investigation.