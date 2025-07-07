Are you ready? Prepare for this season’s wildfires at seminar in Beaverton Published 5:00 am Monday, July 7, 2025

Prepare for wildfire season by attending the Wildfire Preparedness Presentation and Conversation — a free presentation and community conversation 5 p.m. July 7 at the Beaverton City Library, Room A.

Hope Community Network, a nonprofit based in Forest Grove, is hosting this event to help reduce stress and feel more prepared in the event of a wildfire.

The program includes a presentation from individuals who have experienced wildfire evacuations, followed by a community conversation. Attendees can expect to receive materials to help prepare yourself and your household in the event of a wildfire emergency.

“The community takes care of each other when a catastrophe strikes. Let’s have a conversation about how to best prepare for that,” Hope Cramer, president of Hope Community Network, said.