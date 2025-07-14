2 bicyclists hospitalized in separate Washington County crashes Published 12:23 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

Two bicyclists were hospitalized Sunday, July 13, following separate traffic crashes in Washington County — including one woman who was struck by a vehicle and left in a ditch for hours before being found.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a reported hit-and-run crash in the 22400 block of Northwest Dairy Creek Road outside North Plains.

Passersby discovered an adult female who had been hit while riding her bicycle and left on the side of the road overnight — suffering serious injuries to her leg, face and other parts of her body. Emergency responders transported her to a local trauma center for treatment.

The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team responded to the scene, leading to the closure of Northwest Dairy Creek Road for several hours.

Authorities are searching for the driver who fled the scene and are asking anyone with information to call the Washington County non-emergency dispatch line at 503-629-0111, referencing case number 50-25-9657.

Hillsboro-area crash hospitalizes another bicyclist

Within hours of responding to the hit-and-run, Washington County deputies were dispatched to another traffic crash involving a bicyclist at Northwest Old Cornelius Pass and Cornelius Pass roads.

Witnesses reported that a bicyclist, later identified as a 55-year-old man from Northwest Portland, was traveling north on Old Cornelius Pass Road before crossing in front of a southbound vehicle on Cornelius Pass.

The sheriff’s office has not released the identity of the man, though authorities did confirm that his family was notified. He was reported to be in critical condition at a local trauma center as of 3 p.m. July 13.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators, and deputies are not investigating any crimes.

“Deputies remind all to share the road responsibly,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “Follow posted speed limits, allow plenty of room when passing or turning, and always use appropriate turn signals.”