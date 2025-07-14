Published 7:54 am Monday, July 14, 2025

Leonard David Attrell

May 8, 1931 – May 2, 2025

Leonard David Attrell, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and cousin died May 2, 2025 in Sherwood, Oregon. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered not only by family and friends but also by the many he served in the communityh, with his wife, Gloria, through Attrell’s Funeral Chapels in Newberg and Sherwood.

Leonard was born May 8, 1931 in Lacombe, Alberta, Canada to Alberta (nee Arnett) and David Attrell. Leonard would always point out they were Christians and he became a Christian as a child. The family moved to Newberg when Leonard was six years old, living there most of the time until graduation from Newberg Union High School, 1949. Leonard enjoyed singing throughout his life. Singing in high school operettas, he met Gloria Lundquist, who was the choir pianist. They married the year after graduation on August 11, 1950 at Free Methodist Church in Newberg.

After marriage, they lived in Portland, moving to Coos Bay where their son, Ronald, was born in 1952. Leonard worked as a front end and alignment specialist. They moved to Salem in 1953. Leonard wanted to work with people more directly. He decided becoming a funeral director, helping people in their grief, would be a career to do that. He served his internship at Howell-Edwards Funeral Home. In 1961, the moved for him to attend San Francisco College of Mortuary Science. Graduating in 1962, and passing his licensing exams, he worked as a funeral director and embalmer the rest of his career. The family moved to Medford and then back to Salem in 1963.

In 1964, they moved to Newberg where Leonard worked for Mannenbach Funeral Home, becoming a partner. In 1966, he and Gloria bought out the partner, becoming Attrell’s Newberg Funeral Chapel and Attrell’s Sherwood Funeral Chapel. In 1968 they purchased Valley View Memorial Park & Mausoleum and Manson Florist (becoming Showcase of Flowers). Leonard and Gloria owned, operated and managed the businesses together. Their son, Ron, also a funeral director, joined the firm for ten years in 1974. In 1976 they built a new funeral home and florist to better serve the community. In 1979 Brown Funeral Home sold to the Attrell’s. Later, Gainer’s Florist joined Showcase of Flowers. Leonard and Gloria retired in 2015.

Leonard also took time to actively participate in his communities when they returned to Newberg in 1964. Some involvements: In 1967 he became an active member of Newberg Rotary Club, Past President (1986), Past Secretary-Treasurer, Polio Plus Committee Chairman, a Paul Harris Fellow, and he and Gloria were Newberg Rotary Couple of the Year in 1988; Charter Member and Board Chairman for several terms of Chehalem Park & Recreation District; Newberg Library Board Member and Chairman for two terms; Friendsview Manor board member for many years, treasurer in 1988, resigning in 1997; board member The Inn at Spanish Head; volunteer of many years with Newberg’s Berrian Festival and Old Fashioned Days Festival including Parade Chairman and Festival Chairman as well as Sherwood’s Robin Hood Festival. He was honored as Junior Chamber Of Commerce Citizen of the Year in 1975. George Fox College and City of Newberg named Leonard their Citizen of the Year in 1975 with a special citation from Newberg City Council. Leonard and Gloria were members of The International Order of the Golden Rule (select funeral homes) receiving Gold Service Award in 1990, Oregon Funeral Directors Assn. past treasurer, FTD, and Teleflora.

Leonard and Gloria served in leadership roles in many local fundraising efforts including March of Dimes, George Fox College and Newberg Library Building Campaign. They were a reliable source of fundraising for schools, community clubs and churches in Newberg, Sherwood, Dundee and St. Paul.

Leonard was always active in the church he attended. Raised Free Methodist, he and Gloria continued and raised their son in that church until joining others in their moves. First, Seacliff Evangelical United Brethren Church in San Francisco, then joining The Church of the Nazarene, in Medford, continuing in Newberg and Portland, remaining supporters the rest of their lives. He sang in the church’s choirs, in The King’s Messengers in Portland and served often as a Board Member or Chairman of the Board. Other roles with Gloria were Sunday School Teachers and Youth Department Leaders. Leonard also felt called to periodically do mission work overseas. He did numerous work/mission trips in Kenya and Honduras to help build churches, schools and hospitals. He was a personal witness speaker for Harvest Partners Jesus Films in India and Russia. He and Gloria continued supporting this evangelical work and sponsoring and connecting with children in Africa for the rest of their lives.

Leonard said (with Gloria concurring), “We owe all we have done to the God who made us and provided us with the opportunities to be of service to our fellowman, and then gave us the health and desire to pursue those opportunities.”

Leonard is survived by his wife, Gloria; son, Ronald (Michael); brother, Clifford (Glenna); sister-in-law, Louise; nieces, Donna, RuthAnn (Larry); nephew, Greg (Gina); and beloved grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins who will be remembered at the service. He was preceded in death by his sister, Verna, and nephew, Jeffrey.

Memorial Service, August 11, 2025, 1 p.m. at Newberg Church of the Nazarene.

A reception to follow. Private Inurnment, Valley View Memorial Park, Newberg.

Donations may be made to George Fox College, Harvest Partners Jesus Film Project, Rotary Foundation Polio Eradication, or charity of your choice.

Attrell’s Funeral Chapels, more history on their website obituaries.