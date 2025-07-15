Published 10:50 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Gordon Johnson Stone

August 9, 1921 – June 28, 2025

Gordon Johnson Stone of Tigard, OR, a proud World War II U.S. Navy veteran, devoted family man, and lover of life’s simple pleasures, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2025, in Tualatin, Oregon, at the remarkable age of 103.

Born on August 9, 1921, in Portland, OR, to Edgar and Laura Stone, Gordon attended Benson Polytechnic High School. After graduation, Gordon answered the call to serve his country as an airplane mechanic on the U.S.S. Ticonderoga in the U.S. Navy during World War II. His skill, dedication, and unwavering work ethic made him a vital part of the effort that shaped history. Following his military service, Gordon worked for Standard Oil for many years as a truck driver where he worked diligently before retiring in 1982.

Gordon found joy in the everyday moments—tending to his garden, especially his roses, playing golf, and sharing the companionship of his beloved pets, particularly his last dog, Charlie. Yet, his greatest joy came from being with his family. He married his true love; Mable and they were married for 39 years. Together they raised two children, Gary and Sue, in Lake Grove, Oregon. After Mable’s passing, Gordon found companionship with his second wife, Phyllis. They shared 23 years of marriage living in Neskowin and later in the Summerfield Golf Community in Tigard, OR. Phyllis passed away in 2009 and Gordon continued to live independently at Summerfield for his remaining years.

Known affectionately as Dad, Uncle Bud, Papa, and Great Papa, Gordon’s happiest moments were those spent surrounded by family. He took immense pride in the lives of his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren and found joy sharing in their milestones and everyday moments.

Gordon is survived by his children, Gary (Donna) Stone of Paramount, CA and Sue (Jay) Kitchin of Vancouver, WA; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. His legacy of stubbornness, work ethic, humor, and strength live on through them and the many lives he touched.

A private military honor guard will be held for family at Willamette National Cemetery on Friday, August 8, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. A celebration of life and luncheon will be held at Summerfield Golf Club at 1:00 p.m. on August 8, 2025 and all who knew and loved Gordon are welcome and encouraged to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in Gordon’s memory to either Tualatin VFW, https://tualatinvfwaux.org/donate/ or Oregon Humane Society, www.oregonhumane.org – two causes especially close to his heart.

Though Gordon’s physical presence will be dearly missed, his spirit endures. We imagine him now reunited with loved ones, perhaps enjoying a heavenly margarita after a perfect round of golf.