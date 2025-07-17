Beaverton gears up for National Night Out next month Published 5:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

The Beaverton Police Department is inviting families, neighbors and community members to join its annual National Night Out celebration from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5.

This year’s gathering will take place at Evelyn Schiffler Memorial Park located at 5495 S.W. Erickson Ave.

Organizers promise a night filled with fun and connection, featuring a K-9 police dog demonstration, live entertainment, interactive games and prizes, community outreach booths and free ice cream for all ages.

National Night Out is a nationwide event, designed to foster neighborhood unity while strengthening relationships between residents and law enforcement. Millions of people across U.S. communities participate in festivities each year.

This is a “celebration of community,” states the Beaverton Police Department, noting it provides a casual, family-friendly opportunity to connect with local businesses, city officials and first responders.

Want the officers to drop by your block?

Neighborhood groups hosting their own gatherings during the same time are welcome to request a special visit or giveaways by emailing beavertonpolice@beavertonoregon.gov with the subject line “NNO Event Request.” Be sure to include your event address, time and a contact person.

For additional information and details, or to coordinate with the Community Service Division, reach out at the same email address.