Washington County adopts resolution to comply with federal anti-DEI mandate, protect millions in federal aid Published 9:50 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Washington County commissioners voted Tuesday, July 22, to adopt a new set of guiding principles designed to safeguard more than $135 million in annual federal funding, while reaffirming the county’s commitment to serving all residents fairly.

The move comes in response to new federal grant language — prompted by a 2025 executive order from President Donald Trump — that prohibits funding recipients from using federal dollars to “promote DEI mandates” that conflict with civil rights laws.

County leaders said the vague language from the federal government prompted concern that continued use of certain diversity, equity and inclusion terms could put critical grant funding at risk locally.

Rather than drop their longstanding equity goals, commissioners unanimously approved a resolution that affirms compliance with state and federal anti-discrimination laws while shifting the county’s language from “equity” and “DEI” to “access” and “opportunity.”

“This is a necessary step,” Chair Kathryn Harrington said. “It’s not the destination. It’s just a point in our journey together.”

Adherence to civil rights

The resolution and accompanying principles provide a new set of guidelines for county staff, who paused the signing of new federal grant contracts in June to assess the legal and financial risks of using equity terminology.

According to a staff report, key programs affected include housing vouchers, maternal and child health services and community development block grants.

Further delay could have jeopardized federal pass-through funding to local nonprofits and safety net programs. Staff estimate that stopgap funding from the county’s Strategic Investment Program could sustain those services only through the end of July.

In responding to public grievances toward the federal government and the nature of the revised resolution, Commissioner Pam Treece said, “I agree that our federal government is capricious and cruel… We want to make sure that we can provide these dollars. However, I also believe that as county leadership, we need to continue to look forward.”

In the resolution, “access” refers to removing barriers to participation, and “opportunity” means creating fair conditions for well-being. The measure reaffirms the county’s adherence to the Civil Rights Act, Americans with Disabilities Act and Oregon’s anti-discrimination laws.

The resolution also directs the county administrator to review compliance across departments twice a year, train staff and engage community partners in defining how access and opportunity are delivered on the ground.

A month of contemplation and contention

This revised resolution comes after a month of contention. The first draft resolution proved controversial, with community members commenting that the initial language complied with fascism.

The board ultimately decided to table the first draft, opting to instead work on a revised resolution over the course of June and July, coming together July 22 to vote on the final draft resolution which aims to meet the new demands of the federal government while maintaining Washington County’s values.

The revised language emerged after weeks of internal listening sessions, surveys and roundtables with local organizations and county workers. According to the staff report, most participants supported adapting language to protect services but emphasized the need to hold on to the spirit of equity.

Commissioner Nafisa Fai, before voting in favor of the resolution, said she was concerned about the federal government’s encroachment on state law and Washington County’s values as a “home rule county.”

“I support this resolution to ensure our community receives the resources it needs, but let it be known, I will continue to monitor these contracts,” she said. “I will continue to hold our county accountable, and I will continue to fight for transparency, protection and justice, because that’s what leadership requires.”

The changes come as counties nationwide await further clarification from federal agencies about what constitutes a violation of the executive order. For now, Washington County leaders say they believe they’ve found a path that keeps both their values — and their funding — intact.