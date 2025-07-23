Jerry Willey says he won’t seek third term on Washington County Board of Commissioners Published 5:12 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

A long-time, prominent figure in Hillsboro and Washington County politics has announced he will not be seeking reelection.

Jerry Willey, who has served in the District 4 position on the Washington County Board of Commissioners since 2018, confirmed Wednesday, June 23, that he would not seek a third term when his expires next year.

At 77, Willey said it’s no secret among his political and social friends that he won’t be seeking another four-year term.

“It’s time for me to retire and enjoy grandkids and travel and do things that retired people do,” he said, adding that the political landscape has changed over the last few years and probably needs “a little bit of a fresh perspective.”

Willey is the second county commissioner to announce plans not to seek reelection.

Chair Kathryn Harrington announced in May that she would not seek another term, with Commissioner Pam Treece having said she would throw her hat in the ring to replace Harrington as chair when the time comes.

Willey has been involved in local politics for more than 30 years, first serving as a member of the Hillsboro City Council from 1992-97 before moving to Beaverton where he lived for 10 years.

When he and his family moved back to Hillsboro, he served as mayor from 2009 through 2016.

Willey said it was part of his long-term plan to stay on the commission for eight years.

“I don’t look at things in one-term soundbites, just because it’s hard to get things done. You’re kind of just getting your feet under you by year three and four,” he said. “So I kind of figured I would be in it for two terms, but I’m obviously not getting any younger.”

His District 4 seat covers a large portion of Washington County including most of Hillsboro, North Plains, Cornelius and Forest Grove, as well as Banks, Gaston and the communities of Gales Creek, Manning and Timber. The district touches the borders of four other counties — Yamhill, Tillamook, Clatsop and Columbia, he pointed out.

During his tenure, Willey said the duties of himself and the other commissioners switched from serving in a half-time capacity to a full-time position.

That switch, which occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, put a “significant different spin on the job,” he said.

For Willey, it has meant sitting at times on 13 different boards and committees.

Willey said he’s had several people express interest in the position, something he thinks will be more obvious in the fall when potential candidates position themselves to run in the May 2026 election for the District 4 seat. His replacement would be sworn in in January 2027.