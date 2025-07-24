Two new businesses will open this fall and winter at the Tualatin shopping complex

Fans of those interlocking plastic brick toys enjoyed by generations of kids will be happy to know that a LEGO Store is set to open this fall at Tualatin’s Bridgeport Village.

The LEGO Store plans to offer hands-on play opportunities, monthly building events and expert knowledge from so-called “brick specialists”, who will be on hand.

Also opening at the shopping complex this winter will be steakhouse Fogo de Chão.

Fogo de Chão practices the cooking technique of churrasco — a centuries-old tradition of roasting high-quality meat over an open flame.

Plans are to open the restaurant, founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, in a 7,965-square-foot space this winter.

This will be the second Oregon location for the upscale restaurant chain. In 2014, Fogo de Chão opened in Portland at 930 S.W. 6th Ave.

“Bridgeport Village is a dynamic destination, and our recent updates have strengthened our ability to attract premier dining experiences like Fogo de Chão,” said Jean Paul Wardy, founder and CEO of CenterCal Properties, which owns Bridgeport Village. “We’re pleased to introduce this celebrated concept to the community and further enrich our culinary lineup.”