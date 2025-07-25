Hops make it two straight with 4-2 win over Dust Devils

Wilkin Paredes was making his High-A and Hillsboro Hops debut on Thursday night and made the most of it in a 4-2 win over Tri-City at Hillsboro Ballpark.

Paredes struck out the side in the first inning, then watched his teammates post a runs in the bottom half of the first, second and third innings to set him up for the win.

The 21-year-old lefthander finished allowing two earned runs on six hits, while striking out eight and walking none in six innings of work.

Offensively, Hillsboro tallied 10 hits, led by Junior Franco who was 3-for-4 with an RBI and is batting .407 over his last seven games.

Additionally, Cristofer Torin and Adrian De Leon each notched two hits for the Hops.

The Dust Devils cut the lead to 3-2 with runs in the second and fifth innings, but Hillsboro doubled the lead with a run of their own in the bottom half of the fifth when Druw Jones scored on a Jansel Luis sacrifice fly.

Tri-City starting pitcher Chris Cortez took the loss, allowing two earned runs on six hits in four innings.

The two teams will meet against at 7:05 p.m. tonight at Hillsboro Ballpark.